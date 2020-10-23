Thelma M. "Sis" Baer, 83, Monticello (Carroll County), passed away at 12:08 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
She was born July 20, 1937, in Carroll County, to the late Lawrence and Rose (Redding) Davis. On May 15, 1971, in Monticello, she married Richard R. "Dick" Baer; he passed away in 1986.
Thelma had lived in the Monticello area all her life. She had been in failing health for the last several months.
She was the head cashier and worked in the office at the old Sixby Grocery Store in Monticello for numerous years. Thelma also delivered the Chicago Tribune newspaper for several years.
She loved and enjoyed playing bingo!
Thelma was a member of the Crossroads of Life Baptist Church of Monticello.
She enjoyed watching her boys and grandsons racing, and she loved going on afternoon car rides.
Surviving are three sons, Jerry W. (Sharon), John and Dan (Cheryl) Danford, all of Monticello; seven grandchildren: Jerry "Jr." (Michele) Danford, Raub, Brad (Rachael), Greg (Tracy), and Tiffany Danford, all of Monticello, Stephanie (Brian) Sorley, Reynolds, Rachel (Ross) Keiser, Lafayette, and Jeremy (Angel) Thomas, Rensselaer; 12 great-grandchildren: Dugan, Jackson, Ella, Owen and Dillon Danford, Olivia (Dakota) Duncan, Karistann Calhoon, Landon, and Liam Landon Keiser, Austin and Seth, and Britinie Thomas; sister Dorothy Carter, Flora; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Rose (Reeding) Davis; husbands Larry Danford and Richard R. "Dick" Baer; and sister and brother-in-law Margie M. and Joseph Ray Crowell.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Miller–Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 26, at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Murphy, of the Crossroads of Life Baptist Church of Monticello, officiating.
Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorials may be given to Crossroads of Life Baptist Church of Monticello. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or can be mailed to Miller–Roscka Funeral Home, 6368 E. US 24, Monticello, IN 47960.
Miller–Roscka Funeral Home