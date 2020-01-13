|
Thomas E. Diener, 87, of Monticello, passed away peacefully at 10:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his home, with his wife, Marge, by his side.
Tom was born Dec. 27, 1932, the son of Walter and Althea (Benning) Diener, in Chicago. His entire life was devoted to faith, family, community and his country as he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He graduated from Reynolds High School and loved basketball, which extended into being an avid Purdue fan, where he belonged to the John Purdue Club and loved to attend Purdue women's and men's basketball games.
Tom grew up on the farm, which started out as a dairy operation and turned into Diener Brothers Seeds in 1957 with his dad and brother, George.
Tom was the first to trademark treatment for soybeans, Quali-kote. He was an innovative seedsman and coached farmers on how to produce top-yielding crops throughout Indiana and Illinois.
The Diener name means "to serve" in German, and Tom served everyone he met with integrity, honesty and trust.
Tom was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Reynolds. He was a board member of Indiana Crop Improvement Association, Purdue Ag Alumni, Indiana Forage Council, St. Joseph's Cemetery, and the Bank of Reynolds.
He served as a charter member of the Community Foundation of White County and the Knights of Columbus Neuman Council 6955. He was also a member of the American Legion in Chalmers. He was a recipient of the prestigious State of Indiana Sagamore of the Wabash award.
Tom loved to travel with his wife, enjoyed his family and was a true steward of the land. He was deeply devoted to the earth as a farmer, a steward of our family retreat, Wally's Woods, and a lover of wildlife, all of which he tended lovingly and tirelessly his entire life.
His legacy of faith, honesty, integrity, and love of nature, especially birds and trees, will live forever in the hearts of many.
Tom is survived by his wife, Marjorie, married 62 years; children Michael (Kristie), Michelle (Dave) Filicicchia, Phillip (Donna), Steven (Lisa), and daughter-in-law Ann Diener, spouse of Timothy Diener, who passed away in 2008.
Tom was blessed with six grandchildren: Sara, Kyle (Maureen), Jacob (Rachel), Zachary, Levi, Luke; one great-grandson, Duke, and another great-grandchild on the way; five step-grandchildren: Michael (Jessie), Chad (Natalie), Ashley (Brandon), Blake (Melissa), Jenna; and eight step-great-grandchildren.
Tom is also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends within the agricultural community.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Walter and Althea; brother George (Ruth); sisters Martha (Jack) Gallogly, Ann (Tony) Gibson; and son Timothy.
Visitation will be 4- 8 p.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home, 202 S. Illinois St., Monticello. The rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass on Wednesday at the church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Reynolds, with Father Fintan Cummings celebrating. Burial will immediately follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Reynolds, with full military rites rendered.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to White County Food Pantry or St. Joseph Cemetery Association. Envelopes will be provided.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020