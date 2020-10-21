1/1
Timothy M. Sell
1973 - 2020
Timothy M. Sell, 47, Monticello, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born July 19, 1973, in Lafayette.
He was a 1992 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and attended Ivy Tech in Lafayette.
Tim was a White County Emergency Management volunteer, a volunteer for Happy Tails Animal Shelter, and worked at Walmart in maintenance for 17 years.
He enjoyed camping, horseback riding, vintage rock and classic country music, classic cars, trucks and anything Harley-Davidson related. He was a serious Star Wars fan and had every movie. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family.
Tim is survived by his mother Sheila (Lape) Mow and companion, Alan DeVault, Monticello; father Edward Sell, Lafayette; daughter Angela Sell, Russellville, Ky.; and sister Brandi (Brandon) Bass, Lafayette.
A celebration of life is being planned at a later date to be determined.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to be donated to Happy Tales in Buffalo. Donations may be given directly to Happy Tales or brought to the funeral home if assistance is desired.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
