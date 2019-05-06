Tracey Ann Zarse, 36, Monticello, passed away at 3:31 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
She was born Nov. 18, 1982, in Lafayette.
She was a graduate of Twin Lakes High. She attended Grace Community Baptist Church. She enjoyed word searches and walking. She loved children, being around people, her family and time spent with them.
Tracey had a heart of gold and was always looking for ways to help others.
Surviving are her parents, Patty (David) Tackett and John (Deanna) Zarse, Monticello; brothers Kurt Zarse, Greentown, and Kyle (Dusti) Zarse, Monticello; and her niece, Lexi Petrassi.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at First Christian Church in Francesville.
Memorial services celebrating Tracey's life will immediately follow at 3 p.m., with James Ketchen officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Monticello United Methodist Church to benefit Soup for the Soul. Envelopes will be available at the church.
There will also be a donation box for funeral costs for those who have asked about contributing.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 6 to May 12, 2019