Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Troy P. Mowery. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Troy P. Mowery, 57, Monticello, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in his residence.

Born May 19, 1961, in Logansport, he was the son of the late Elbridge and Carol (Martin) Mowery. On Jan. 16, 1998, in Logansport, he married Joey Hatch, who survives.

Troy worked as a machinist for Regal in Monticello. He was a 1979 graduate of Logansport High School.

He enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball and was proud to have been the only person ever to pitch a no-hitter in the men's state tournament. He loved coaching Lucy and Luke and watching them play sports.

Surviving along with his wife, Joey, are two sons, Luke Mowery, Monticello, Brock (Nichole) Mowery, Plainfield; two daughters, Lucy Mowery, Monticello, Brandi (Eric) Rozzi, Galveston; two brothers, Mike Mowery, Logansport, Jeffery (Tamra) Mowery, Carmel; two grandsons, Grayson Rozzi, Evan Mowery; three granddaughters, Libby Rozzi, Olivia Mowery, Ella Mowery; father in law Jan Hatch, Monticello; sister-in-law Julie (Mike) Minthorn, Monticello; brother-in-law Charlie (Erin) Morehead, Monticello; mother-in-law Pat Morehead, Monticello; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Nichols, and father-in-law Tom "Moe" Morehead.

Per Troy's request, there will be no public services. Cremation has been entrusted to Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory.

You may sign Troy's guestbook and leave condolences for the family at Troy P. Mowery, 57, Monticello, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in his residence.Born May 19, 1961, in Logansport, he was the son of the late Elbridge and Carol (Martin) Mowery. On Jan. 16, 1998, in Logansport, he married Joey Hatch, who survives.Troy worked as a machinist for Regal in Monticello. He was a 1979 graduate of Logansport High School.He enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball and was proud to have been the only person ever to pitch a no-hitter in the men's state tournament. He loved coaching Lucy and Luke and watching them play sports.Surviving along with his wife, Joey, are two sons, Luke Mowery, Monticello, Brock (Nichole) Mowery, Plainfield; two daughters, Lucy Mowery, Monticello, Brandi (Eric) Rozzi, Galveston; two brothers, Mike Mowery, Logansport, Jeffery (Tamra) Mowery, Carmel; two grandsons, Grayson Rozzi, Evan Mowery; three granddaughters, Libby Rozzi, Olivia Mowery, Ella Mowery; father in law Jan Hatch, Monticello; sister-in-law Julie (Mike) Minthorn, Monticello; brother-in-law Charlie (Erin) Morehead, Monticello; mother-in-law Pat Morehead, Monticello; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Nichols, and father-in-law Tom "Moe" Morehead.Per Troy's request, there will be no public services. Cremation has been entrusted to Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory.You may sign Troy's guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.gundrumcares.com. Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 1 to May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for The Monticello Herald Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close