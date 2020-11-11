Troy Ramey Jr., 66, of Cincinnati, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 24, 1954, in Norton, Va., to the late Troy Sr. and Agnes I. (Adams) Ramey.

He moved to Monticello in 1963. Troy attended Twin Lakes High School.

He is survived by his sons James L. Ramey, Lafayette, and Jason L. (Amber) Ramey; Morris, Minn.; two grandchildren; a sister, Debbie Sue (Bill) Billing, Lafayette; and four nieces and nephews.

Private burial services will be held at Riverview Cemetery.

