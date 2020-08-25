Virginia Ruth "Shorty" Hoffman Hibner, 93, Mulberry, formerly of Lafayette, left her earthly body and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Mulberry Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Oct. 30, 1926, in Mishawaka, to the late Clyde and Blanche (Long) Roderick. She married Elvin Ray Hoffman in 1944; he preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 1984. She then married Wilmer Earle Hibner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 1991.
She graduated from Akron High School and worked as a ward secretary/clerk at White County Memorial Hospital in Monticello for 25 years and retired in 1991.
Virginia was a member of Faith Church and enjoyed line dancing, crocheting, working on crossword puzzles and playing cards.
She is survived by her children Diane (David) Adams, Lafayette, Steve Hoffman, Buffalo, and Jim (Mindy) Hoffman, Kerrville, Texas; a son-in-law Steve Yeoman; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her daughters Donna Jean Hoffman and Linda Yeoman.
Memorial contributions in Virginia's name may be given to Mulberry Health and Retirement.
A private Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Monticello.
