Wayne S. Sigman, 86, Indianapolis, and Venice, Fla., passed away Dec. 24, 2019.
Born Jan. 30, 1933, on a farm in Wolcott, Wayne was the fourth child born of 10 to Raymond and Rowena (Lucy) Sigman. After graduating from Wolcott High School, Wayne married his high school sweetheart Carol Gillen.
He enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War and served in Chincoteague and Norfolk, Va., and aboard the USS Intrepid. After his enlistment, Wayne and Carol relocated back to Indianapolis to raise their three children, MaryLou, Tony and Pammy. Wayne was a dedicated project manager for construction management firms Huber, Hunt & Nichols of Indianapolis, Newberg of Chicago, and Lathrop of Toledo, Ohio.
With retirement, Wayne and Carol moved full-time to Venice, Fla. An avid golfer, Wayne enjoyed the warm Florida sunshine and time spent with his brothers. He was an active member of the American Legion, , Tippecanoe Country Club, and Moose of Monticello.
His greatest joy was his family, especially his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who will remember their "Pippa" fondly for his sense of humor, warmth and kindness and the time they spent with him at the cottage on Lake Shafer in Monticello.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol Sigman; children MaryLou (David) Dowell, Carmel, and Tony (Amy) Sigman, Crystal River, Fla.; grandchildren Amber (Aaron) Sigman, St. Petersburg, Fla., Josh (Shannon) Dowell, Carmel, Meghan (Clay) Westbrook, Randolph, Vt., Anna (Eric) Heidenreich, Noblesville, and Mickey Sigman, Niles, Mich.; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Dick Sigman and Gordon Sigman, of Remington; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Sigman; grandson Tyler Sigman; and siblings Raymond, Everett, Donald, Paul, Delbert, Larry and Betty (Cooper).
Memorial will be at a later date.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020