William A. "Bill" Scherer, 74, Monon, passed away at 3:57 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Franciscan St. Elizabeth East Hospital.
He was born April 17, 1945, in Lafayette, to the late Tony and Leona (Hardebeck) Scherer. On Aug. 12, 1967, he married Shirley Leuck in Dunnington; she preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2010.
Bill was a 1963 graduate of Monon High School. He served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Monticello. Bill was a lifelong farmer in Monon.
He is survived by his children John (Catherine) Scherer, Monon, Mark Scherer (companion Lisa McCarty), Lafayette, and Jill (Jeff) Loy, Battle Ground; companion Elaine Puetz; three grandsons; two extended grandchildren; and four extended great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Genny Bulington.
Rosary will be at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home, with visitation following from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, with Father David Rasner celebrating.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2019