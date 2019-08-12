Home

POWERED BY

Services
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
For more information about
William Scherer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Scherer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. "Bill" Scherer


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. "Bill" Scherer Obituary
William A. "Bill" Scherer, 74, Monon, passed away at 3:57 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Franciscan St. Elizabeth East Hospital.
He was born April 17, 1945, in Lafayette, to the late Tony and Leona (Hardebeck) Scherer. On Aug. 12, 1967, he married Shirley Leuck in Dunnington; she preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2010.
Bill was a 1963 graduate of Monon High School. He served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Monticello. Bill was a lifelong farmer in Monon.
He is survived by his children John (Catherine) Scherer, Monon, Mark Scherer (companion Lisa McCarty), Lafayette, and Jill (Jeff) Loy, Battle Ground; companion Elaine Puetz; three grandsons; two extended grandchildren; and four extended great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Genny Bulington.
Rosary will be at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home, with visitation following from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, with Father David Rasner celebrating.
Burial will follow at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now