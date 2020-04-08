|
William Edward McCool, 81, Monticello, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born May 8, 1938, in Booneville, to the late Edward and Opal (Gemlich) McCool. On Sept. 20, 1995, he married Beverly Jean Zarse in Lafayette; she survives in Monticello.
William was a graduate of Boonville High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. William worked at Walmart in Logansport. He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge in Boonville. William enjoyed metal detecting.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas (Shawnna) McCool, Newburgh, and William G. McCool, Boonville; one stepson, Robert (Kara) Woller, Little Rock, Ark.; and two stepdaughters, Christine (Mark) Hall, Lodgepole, Neb., and Joanna (Ed) Losey, Pea Ridge, Ark.; one brother, Donald (Sara) McCool, Chandler; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held privately for the family.
