SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
William McCool
William Edward McCool


1938 - 2020
William Edward McCool Obituary
William Edward McCool, 81, Monticello, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born May 8, 1938, in Booneville, to the late Edward and Opal (Gemlich) McCool. On Sept. 20, 1995, he married Beverly Jean Zarse in Lafayette; she survives in Monticello.
William was a graduate of Boonville High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. William worked at Walmart in Logansport. He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge in Boonville. William enjoyed metal detecting.
He is survived by two sons, Thomas (Shawnna) McCool, Newburgh, and William G. McCool, Boonville; one stepson, Robert (Kara) Woller, Little Rock, Ark.; and two stepdaughters, Christine (Mark) Hall, Lodgepole, Neb., and Joanna (Ed) Losey, Pea Ridge, Ark.; one brother, Donald (Sara) McCool, Chandler; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held privately for the family.
Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
Online condolences can be given at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 16, 2020
