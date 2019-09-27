|
William Edward Neilan Jr., 83, Monticello, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospice Care Center in Indianapolis.
He was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Lafayette, to William E. Neilan Sr. and Amy (Auburn) Neilan.
He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School and attended Purdue University, where he was a member of Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society.
He was employed as a chief draftsman, chief production engineer, and a senior industrial engineer for Ross Gear and Tool Company of Lafayette. He taught blueprint reading and construction management at Ivy Tech. He held an Indiana Real Estate Broker license and an Indiana Appraiser license.
In his spare time, he was an avid reader, worked crossword puzzles, enjoyed traveling and participated in SPEBSQSA Barbershop Singers. He was a member of the Battle Ground Masonic Lodge 313. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where, in his youth, he was an altar boy.
He is survived by his wife, Judy (Crabb) Neilan; daughter Kathleen Bolduc; grandchildren Dr. Ryan Neilan, Texas, Andrew (Samantha) Neilan, Texas, Taya Bolduc, Connor Bolduc, Mason Bolduc, Lafayette; great-grandchildren Parker Berna and James Neilan, Texas; brother Tom (Joy) Neilan, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Dorothy Sanders and Mary Lou Halsema; and sons Edward, Russell and Dennis.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 12, at St. Mary's Cemetery, 2122 Old Romney Road, Lafayette.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, 2019