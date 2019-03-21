Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ellis Baer. View Sign

William Ellis "Bill" Baer, 89, Buffalo, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Zionsville Meadows Nursing Home.

He was born Monday, Dec. 2, 1929, to the late Ellis F. and Maybelle M. (VanNatta) Baer. On Nov. 25, 1948, in Valparaiso, he married Esther Louise Brooks; she survives.

Bill was a 1947 graduate of Buffalo High School. He went on to be a carpenter with his late father, Ellis.

Bill was a volunteer fireman with the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, retiring after serving for 50 years.

He was a member of the Buffalo Christian Church.

Surviving are his wife, Esther L. Baer, Buffalo; two daughters: Billie L. (Charlie) Kloote Sr., South Bend, and Deadra K. (Larry) Combs, Westfield; son Davie L. Baer, Buffalo; four grandchildren: Charles "CJ" Kloote Jr., Carrie Fiedler, Kristopher Kloote, and William Combs; four great-grandchildren: Hazel and Evelyn Kloote, Benjamin and Henry Fiedler; and sister Barbara D. Lawson, Lafayette.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis F. and Maybelle M. (VanNatta) Baer; and granddaughter Jennifer Combs.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Miller–Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Indiana Volunteer Fire Association (IVFA) Service will be 6 p.m. at the funeral home, and a Celebration of Life service will be at the funeral home at 7 p.m., also Monday, March 25, with Michael "Mike" Godlove officiating.

Burial will be later at the Pro/Indian Creek Cemetery in rural Headlee (rural Pulaski County).

Memorials may be given to Buffalo Christian Church or the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

6368 E. U.S. 24

Monticello , IN 47960

