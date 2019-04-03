Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Bell. View Sign

William J. Bell, 82, Monticello, passed away at 3:59 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Elizabeth East Hospital, in Lafayette.

He was born Aug. 22, 1936, in Kokomo, to the late Benjamin and Margaret (Eckert) Bell. On May 29, 1976, he married Patricia (Allen) Manges in Burlington; she survives in Monticello.

William attended the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Monticello.

He owned and operated William Bell Construction. William was a self-taught tradesman, licensed plumber, electrician and welder. He also was a pilot.

William was an artist and enjoyed painting. He could design and make anything with his hands.

William was a kind, patient, loyal husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by seven children, Gus (Linda) Bell, South Bend, Gil (Colleen) Bell, Buchanan, Mich., Todd Bell, Buchanan, Dana Stevenson, of Mattawan, Mich., Tonya (Bruce) Marrale, St. Louis, Mo., Christopher (Sheryl) Manges, Travelers Rest, S.C., and Misty Bell Ortiz, Fortville; one sister, Marie Parsons, Kokomo; one brother, Bob (Kate) Bell, Russiaville; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by brothers Richard and Benjamin Bell; and sisters Mary and JoAnn.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home, of Monticello.

Memorial contributions may be given to the humane society of the donor's choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

