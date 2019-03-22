Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Funk. View Sign

William J. "Bill" Funk, 79, Monticello, passed away at 2:49 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 14, 1939, in Lafayette, to the late Elmer and Estella (VanMeter) Funk. On July 11, 1965, he married Joann Girtz at St. James Lutheran Church in Reynolds; she preceded him in death on Dec. 26, 2015.

Bill was a graduate of Monticello High School. He worked for NIPSCO as a meter reader and gas serviceman from which he retired. After his retirement, he worked summers at Indiana Beach.

He was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church. He loved life and was a people person. Bill and Joann fostered many children of all ages, infant to 14 years of age. They would annually host a pool party for all of the foster children.

Bill was an avid supporter of the Twin Lakes, Frontier and North White school sports. He enjoyed traveling and loved to fish.

He is survived by a daughter, Jill (Alan) Hines, Lafayette; special friends Kimberly (Patrick) Shafer, Monticello, and Donna (JR) Smith, Buffalo; four grandchildren: Jordan, Hailey, Emma and Matthew; and his faithful dog, Hershey.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello and also one hour prior to the funeral service at the New Hope Lutheran Church on Monday.

Funeral services celebrating Bill's life will be 11 a.m. Monday at New Hope Lutheran Church, with Pastor Doug Givan officiating.

Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged and preferred to go to New Hope Lutheran Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the church.

