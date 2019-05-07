Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Ann "Winnie" (Purcell) Rodkey. View Sign Service Information Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel 450 N State Rd 39 Rossville , IN 46065 (765)-379-3411 Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred Ann "Winnie" Rodkey, 83, a lifelong Rossville resident, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Franciscan St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette.

She was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Lafayette, to George D. and Gladys (Black) Purcell. On Oct. 6, 1956, Winnie married the love of her life, Fred R. Rodkey, in Rossville; he preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2011.

In 1953, Winnie graduated from Rossville High School and then attended one year of nurse training. Throughout her life, she worked at Ralph Rodkey Farm Equipment, now Rodkey New Holland.

Winnie was a member at Rossville Presbyterian Church, where she served as the church song leader and taught music at Vacation Bible School, member of the American Legion Homer Cameron Post 342 Ladies Auxiliary of Rossville, and past member of both Rossville Eastern Star and Frankfort Moose Lodge Auxiliary; she also served on the Ambulance Board of Rossville.

Surviving Winnie are her children Fred R. (Karyn) Rodkey II and Larry D. (Stephanie) Rodkey, both of Frankfort, Mary Kathleen (Jennifer) Rodkey, Lafayette, and Virginia A. "Ginny" (David) Murphy, Rossville; sister Virginia Severs, Lafayette; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

In addition to her husband, Winnie was preceded in death by four sisters, Mabel Soupios, Martha Callender, Kathryn Jungerman and Jeanette Foy; and two brothers, Maurice Purcell and George Purcell Jr.

A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, May 11, at Rossville Presbyterian Church, from 10 a.m. to the start of the memorial service at 2 p.m. Pastor Michael Lyle will officiate.

Private burial was at Rossville Cemetery.

Memorials in Winnie's name may be made to Rossville Presbyterian Church or Rossville FFA.

Arrangements are entrusted to Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel, with online condolences directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.

