Winston Allen Carter, 40, Monticello, passed away at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born May 9, 1979, at the former Home Hospital of Lafayette, to Kenneth A. "Kenny" Carter and the late Debbie (Keith) Carter. On April 7, 2018, in Monon, he married Christina Beckner; she survives.
Winston had been in failing health since January 2020.
He had lived in the Monticello area for the last several years, moving from Logansport.
Winston was a 1999 graduate of Twin Lakes High School in Monticello. He had worked at Advance Repair and Machine of Lafayette since 2013.
Winston loved most all types of music, with the exception of country.
He also loved and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his boys, family, and hanging out with his best friend, Augie.
Winston was a huge history buff and was an avid watcher of the news.
He had a heart of gold and would help anyone and everyone that needed help.
Surviving are his wife, Christina Carter, Monticello; three sons, Carl "Pumpkin" and Jacob "Jake" Carter, and Jayven Maxson, all of Monticello; dad and stepmom, Kenneth A. "Kenny" and Donna Carter, Yeoman; sister Adah (Jonathan "Jon") Carter-Miller, Monticello; and several nieces, cousins and friends.
Winston was preceded in death by his mother, Debbie (Keith) Carter; paternal grandparents Clayton W. and Marie Louise Carter; and stepbrother Joshua "Josh" Trinkler.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a gathering of family and friends will be at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the family. Make checks payable to Christina Carter. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed to Miller-Roscka Funeral Home, 6368 E. US 24, Monticello, IN 47960.
Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
See: www.miller-rosckafh.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020