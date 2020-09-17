1/1
Adele Bates
1923 - 2020
Adele R. Bates
June 4, 1923 - September 14, 2020Adele R. Bates, 97, died peacefully on September 13 at Luther Crest Community in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Ralph G. Bates with whom she shared 64 years of loving marriage prior to his death in 2012. Born in Norwalk she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Grindrod. Adele was a graduate of Coby College in Waterville, Maine. She lived 89 of her years in Norwalk where she raised her family and worked for the Southern New England Telephone Company as a service representative. She was an active member of the Saugatuck Congregational Church.
Upon retirement, she and Ralph enjoyed traveling, spending time with their grandchildren and countless afternoons on their porch enjoying a drink with wonderful friends and neighbors. Also, she proudly supported Ralph in organizing and attending numerous Marine Corps reunions throughout the country. Adele was always filled with positive and energetic enthusiasm. She was forever giving away cookies or crocheted afghans and lap blankets. She will be remembered for her outgoing and friendly personality. She loved to tell a good joke.
Survivors: son Jack Bates and wife Sharon, in Allentown, Pennsylvania; daughter Sue Bates in Rochester, New York; grandchildren Emily and Sally along with 5 great-grandchildren.
Services: will be scheduled in Norwalk at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Hour on Sep. 17, 2020.
