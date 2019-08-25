The Hour Obituaries
|
Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Adele Bayer

Adele Bayer Obituary
Adele Bayer
Adele Bayer, beloved daughter of the late Norma and Sidney Mintz died peacefully at home on August 24, 2019. She was surrounded by all those she loved the most. Adele is survived by the love of her life, Neil Bayer, her husband of nearly 53 years; her children, Doug and Liz Bayer of Wilton, CT and Alan Bayer and Heather Borlase of San Francisco, CA; her grandchildren Jack, Dylan, Ella and Isaac; her sisters Marilyn Schoenberger (Bob), Dana Effron (Ira) and Cherie Bramley (Bruce) and her brother-in-law Andy Bayer and sister-in-law Ellen Greenstein (Noel). She is also survived by her many beloved nieces and nephews.
Adele brought joy and love to all she met and will be greatly missed. Burial will be private. The family requests no flowers please. Please visit www.collinsfh.com to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019
