Adeline Wesolowski

Adeline A. Wesolowski
Adeline A. Wesolowski, age 99 of Norwalk, died peacefully at her home on July 15, 2020. Born in Norwalk on October 14, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Erminia (Mola) Giordano. Adeline was the wife for 69 years of the late Joseph A. Wesolowski. She attended Norwalk schools and was retired from Beiersdorf, Inc. Adeline enjoyed knitting, and lovingly crocheted a sweater vest for everyone she knew. She had a great sense of humor, liked to fondly reminisce about her traveling days, sit outdoors surrounded by her flowers, and she especially looked forward to and cherished the many visits from her loving family and friends - She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her son Dennis Wesolowski and his wife Carole, her grandchildren Michael Wesolowski (Jennifer), Aubrey Wesolowski and Christopher Wesolowski, her caregiver Inga Mark, and many nieces and nephews. Adeline was also predeceased by her son Robert Wesolowski and her siblings Adolph, Arthur, Anthony, James and Frank Giordano, Betty Kotulsky, Caroline Santaniello and Eleanor Miceli.
Graveside services for Adeline will be held at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave. in Norwalk on Wednesday, July 22 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 (www.stjude.org
). To leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com