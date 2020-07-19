1/1
Adeline Wesolowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adeline A. Wesolowski
Adeline A. Wesolowski, age 99 of Norwalk, died peacefully at her home on July 15, 2020. Born in Norwalk on October 14, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Erminia (Mola) Giordano. Adeline was the wife for 69 years of the late Joseph A. Wesolowski. She attended Norwalk schools and was retired from Beiersdorf, Inc. Adeline enjoyed knitting, and lovingly crocheted a sweater vest for everyone she knew. She had a great sense of humor, liked to fondly reminisce about her traveling days, sit outdoors surrounded by her flowers, and she especially looked forward to and cherished the many visits from her loving family and friends - She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her son Dennis Wesolowski and his wife Carole, her grandchildren Michael Wesolowski (Jennifer), Aubrey Wesolowski and Christopher Wesolowski, her caregiver Inga Mark, and many nieces and nephews. Adeline was also predeceased by her son Robert Wesolowski and her siblings Adolph, Arthur, Anthony, James and Frank Giordano, Betty Kotulsky, Caroline Santaniello and Eleanor Miceli.
Graveside services for Adeline will be held at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave. in Norwalk on Wednesday, July 22 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 (www.stjude.org). To leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Magner Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved