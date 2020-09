Or Copy this URL to Share

Apr 26,1939 - Sept 12, 2020. Alan J. Fabrizio, age 81, of New Smyrna Beach, FL passed away Sat., Sept. 12, 2020. Alan was born in Norwalk, CT to Ralph and Sally Fabrizio, and brother of Ralph Fabrizio, Jr. A tax assessor for the City of Norwalk for over 30 years, he was also a US Army veteran. Survivors include wife of 38 years, Deborah Schueler Fabrizio, daughters Deborah and Sheila, son, Bruce, and grandson Dante.



