Alberico Modugno

Alberico Modugno, age 71, of Norwalk, died suddenly Monday, May 6, 2019, at the Norwalk Hospital. He was the husband of 46 years of Carmela Modugno (LaSpada). Alberico was born on October 10, 1947 in San Rufo, Salerno, Italy, son of the late Domenico and Francesca Modugno (Salvioli) and has lived locally since 1972. He was a former co-owner of Modugno's Restaurant and Pizzeria. He also worked as a carpenter/woodworker for various companies including Royal Woodcraft, Inc. and MGM, Inc. He enjoyed spending his free time and holidays with his family and tending to his vegetable garden. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Dino Modugno, he is also survived by his brother John Modugno and his sisters, Gina Rinaldi and Assunta Cimmino, all of Norwalk, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Dominick Modugno and his brothers Michele, Giuseppe, Mario, and Carmelo Modugno, and his sisters, Maria Baldi and Antonietta Marmo. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon Pl., Norwalk, CT. Interment will be private at Saint John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06850 . There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon Pl., Norwalk, CT. Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Published in The Hour on May 9, 2019