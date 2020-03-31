|
|
Albert Anderson
Albert O. Anderson, age 92, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from complications brought on by a stroke in December 2019. He was the widower of Arlene Haymond and was a son of the late Olaf and Gertrude Anderson.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date in the summer of 2020. A Burial with full military honors was held privately at Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk. For the full obituary and to offer online condolences to Al's family, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 5, 2020