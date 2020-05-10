Albert Cabral
Albert Cabral, 66, loving husband and devoted father, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores to his loving parents, Abilio and Maria Cabral.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemarie; his siblings Abel, Johnny, Liberta, Audriana, and Rosie; his children Paula, Andrew, Jeffrey (wife Sara), Albert (wife Marcella), and Steven; his grandchildren Justin, Isabella, Brayden, Devin, Emma, Colin, Jake, and Noah; his Godchildren Stacey, Audrey, and Madison; mother-in-law Eleanor Cassidy, numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Albert was the proud owner of Hightower Maintenance Service and Hightower Residential Services since 1984 which served the Fairfield County area. Albert was a giving and caring person with a tremendous zest for life. He went out of his way for everyone in his life, whether it was a family, friend or a stranger.
Albert was a strong presence in any room between his outgoing personality and kind heart. His family is left with the memory and love of a man who cared for all of those around him. He will truly be missed.
Friends can greet the family in a limited capacity on Thursday May 14, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. in the The Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Please visit, www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on May 10, 2020.