Albert ("Al") Emil Vallerie Jr.
May 16, 2020
Albert ("Al") Emil Vallerie Jr, 85, a resident of Venice, FL passed away May 16, 2020 from a short battle with cancer. Al was the eldest son of the late Albert E Vallerie Sr and Myrtle Mahoney of Norwalk, CT. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his four children: Debra Wojtowicz of Venice, FL and formerly Bethel, CT; Michael Vallerie of Venice, FL and Williamsburg, FL; Stephen Vallerie of North Port, FL and formerly Roxbury, CT; Diane Improta of Venice, FL and Brookfield, CT; nine grandchildren, Megan Vallerie, Amy Vallerie, Sara Vallerie, Ellen Vallerie, Michael Vallerie Jr., Christopher Improta, Andrew Improta, Rachel Vallerie and Laura Vallerie and seven great-grandchildren.
Al was predeceased by his loving wife of 46 years and mother of his children, Lillian Gell and granddaughter, Melissa Wojtowicz. Al found love a second time with his wife of 15 years, Edith Maguire.
Al was a graduate of Norwalk High School (class of '53) and Rutgers University and was a longtime resident of Norwalk and Wilton, CT, having also resided in Edison, NJ, and Highland Beach, FL. Al began his career in the transportation industry as a terminal manager at Vallerie Transportation Service and later built and managed his own business, Equip Corporation, a storage company located in New Milford, CT and formerly Norwalk, CT.
A celebration of life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate & Danbury News Times & The Hour on May 23, 2020.