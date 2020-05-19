Albert J. Fontaine
Albert Fontaine was born on July 14, 1931 in Lyndonville, Vermont, the son of the late Ore and Helenda Fontaine of Norwalk. He attended elementary school at St. Joseph's School, Norwalk (Class of 1945), and was a member of the Norwalk High School Class of 1949.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951 and served aboard the USS C.P. Cecil DDR 835 during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955.
Al was employed by Westfair Air Service and subsequently Yellow Freight Systems. After his retirement from Yellow Freight he served as a deputy sheriff at both the Norwalk and Stamford courthouses.
He was good-hearted and truly enjoyed life's simple pleasures. His love of family and his easy going, mischievous personality, endeared him to all. He will be missed.
He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-four years, Theresa Marcotte Fontaine, (from whom he grew accustomed to taking orders).
He is survived by two sons, Craig Fontaine and his wife Michele of Glastonbury, CT, and Scott Fontaine of Norwalk, CT. He is also survived by grandchildren Ryan Fontaine, his wife Brie, and daughters Carleigh and Camille of Simsbury, CT; Reid Fontaine of Manchester, CT; Jacqueline Fontaine of Glastonbury, CT; and Kaitlin Fontaine of Westport, CT. In addition he is survived by his younger brother Robert Fontaine and his wife, Joanne, of East Corinth, ME.
Due to the on-going pandemic, there will be no public services at this time. There will be, when appropriate, a memorial celebration of his life.
To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Albert Fontaine was born on July 14, 1931 in Lyndonville, Vermont, the son of the late Ore and Helenda Fontaine of Norwalk. He attended elementary school at St. Joseph's School, Norwalk (Class of 1945), and was a member of the Norwalk High School Class of 1949.
He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951 and served aboard the USS C.P. Cecil DDR 835 during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955.
Al was employed by Westfair Air Service and subsequently Yellow Freight Systems. After his retirement from Yellow Freight he served as a deputy sheriff at both the Norwalk and Stamford courthouses.
He was good-hearted and truly enjoyed life's simple pleasures. His love of family and his easy going, mischievous personality, endeared him to all. He will be missed.
He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-four years, Theresa Marcotte Fontaine, (from whom he grew accustomed to taking orders).
He is survived by two sons, Craig Fontaine and his wife Michele of Glastonbury, CT, and Scott Fontaine of Norwalk, CT. He is also survived by grandchildren Ryan Fontaine, his wife Brie, and daughters Carleigh and Camille of Simsbury, CT; Reid Fontaine of Manchester, CT; Jacqueline Fontaine of Glastonbury, CT; and Kaitlin Fontaine of Westport, CT. In addition he is survived by his younger brother Robert Fontaine and his wife, Joanne, of East Corinth, ME.
Due to the on-going pandemic, there will be no public services at this time. There will be, when appropriate, a memorial celebration of his life.
To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour & Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.