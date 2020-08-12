Albert LaPorte
Albert L. LaPorte, age 97, passed away peacefully at his home in Norwalk, CT on July 31, 2020. He leaves behind two sons, Paul and William. He was predeceased by his wife Annette who passed away in 2018, his parents Jesse and William, his brothers Earl and Kenneth and his sisters Doris Hawkes and Alice Della Brindel.
Albert was the President of his class when he graduated from Central High School in Providence, RI. He served in the Army during World War II in the Medical Corps. He belonged to the Fathers Club at Norwalk High School while his sons attended, and was a Manager of the Cranbury Baseball teas for his sons. He was also a member of the Senior Center, Lifetime Learners and the Hard of Hearing Association, SW Chapter.
Albert retired from AMICA Insurance Company as Branch Underwriting Manager after 40 years of service.
Memorial Mass will be held at St. Jerome Church in Norwalk at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug 19.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, CT 06851, We Share Hope, 624 Main St., Warren, RI 02885, or the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Rd., Norwalk, CT 06851. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com