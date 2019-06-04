Albert Wood

Albert Wood died peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019, after a brief illness. He had been a Wilton resident since 1960. The last four months he lived in Milford with his daughter and son-in-law.

Raised by his parents, Chester J. and Hattie F. Wood, in the upstate New York town of Fulton, Al attended local schools and graduated from high school in 1941. After starting an engineering course at Clarkson College of Technology, he was soon called to active duty in the Army Air Corps, where he received training in meteorology at NYU and radar maintenance at Harvard/MIT and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. He was then assigned to the 20th Air Force based on Guam, where he flew as a B-29 aircrew member engaged in long distance weather reconnaissance. By V-J Day he had been credited with 15 combat missions. After active duty discharge, he continued service as a member of the N.Y. Air National Guard.

Returning home after the war, he married Miss Helen Rachor of Scarsdale, N.Y. They then moved to Troy, N.Y. where he finished his degree in Electrical Engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. After graduation, he joined The Norden Laboratories Corp. in White Plains, N.Y., where he was engaged in the design of several airborne radars and related equipment. During this period he attended night courses at N.Y.U. and received an M.E.E. degree. Outside of work he served as an Assistant Scout Master in Pleasantville, N.Y.

When United Aircraft moved Norden to a new facility in Norwalk in 1960, the family, now including son, William and daughter, Barbara, followed and settled in Wilton. At Norden, he served as an Engineering Manager for a variety or airborne radar, display and computer development programs until his retirement in 1987.

After retirement, he undertook the restoration of a Model A Ford pickup truck and participated in many tours around Connecticut in conjunction with the Fairfield County Model A Club, where he was a founding member. He also restored a number of vintage radio sets from the 1920-30 era. Pursuing an interest in local history he became a member of the Wilton Historical Society and undertook a variety of projects working with the History Room staff at the Library.

During his time in Wilton he was a member of the Wilton Congregational Church, serving as an usher since 1961, and more recently as a member of the Treasury staff. He also drove for the Meals on Wheels program for many years.

Al was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Frances, and his wife, Helen, who died after a short illness in the year 2000. Surviving are his son, Bill and son-in-law, Paul Kuhn; daughter Barbara Carroll, son-in-law Leo Carroll, and grandson, Cosbie Marable, IV. Memorial donations may be addressed to the Youth Ministry at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton, CT 06897.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.