Alexander Restrepo
Master Chief (SEAL-Ret.) Alexander Restrepo passed away suddenly January 27, 2020. He was born in Costa Rica, grew up in Connecticut, and spent much of his military career in Virginia Beach. Master Chief Restrepo enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1977, and after a brief tour in the surface navy, he volunteered for Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training in Coronado, CA.
He served over twenty-five years in Underwater Demolition and SEAL Teams earning a distinguished record of accomplishments. Upon retirement from active duty, as a decorated Master Chief Petty Officer, he pursued a second career supporting several U.S. Government Agencies and a wide range of private corporations worldwide, including work in Iraq and in the suppression of illegal immigration and drug smuggling near the United States southern border. During his military service, he deployed as a platoon member in Underwater Demolition Team 21 to the Caribbean and the Mediterranean until he was handpicked to join the recently formed SEAL Team SIX, in which he served in increasingly significant leadership positions. Master Chief Restrepo led, and participated in, multiple classified worldwide operations in support of U.S. and foreign governments, militaries, and agencies. He conducted counter insurgency operations in El Salvador and Honduras, combat operations in Granada and Panama; and high-level national security missions involving counter terrorism, counter insurgency and counter narcotics operations worldwide. Most notably, he was recognized as one of the foremost experts in the world in the application of Explosive Breaching, while leading a division responsible for combat engineering, explosives development, and the tactical use of explosives.
Alex was a professional, reliable, and loyal teammate, as well as a devoted family man who had the admiration and respect of his fellow warriors. He is leaving indelible memories of shared life experiences in the service of his country and his family. He is survived by his wife Amy, his children Alexandra, Kyle, and Lauren; his father Horacio; his sister Adriana L'Archevesque, her husband Lee and children, Emma, Lily, Lia, and Grace; his brother Marco and his wife Katie and children Nicolas and Elijah; his cousin Victor Fallas, wife Karolyn and sons Tyler and Dean. Alex was predeceased by his mother Iris.
A funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later time.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 2, 2020