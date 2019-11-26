|
Dr. Alexander J. Rissolo Jr.
Dr. Alexander J. Rissolo, Jr. 86, of Norwalk, died on November 24, 2019 at The Marvin. Born in Norwalk, on April 16, 1933, the son of Alexander and Mildred (Petruzzi) Rissolo, he was the husband of the late Christel J. Rissolo. Alex was a member of the all-state band at Norwalk high school, where he graduated in 1951 with honors, to proceed to the College of the Holy Cross, Class of 1955. Following College, he attended Tufts School of Dental Medicine, graduating in 1959 with his doctorate.
Alex practiced dentistry in Norwalk from 1959-2012. A past president of the Greater Norwalk Dental Society, he was also a volunteer at the Norwalk Health Dept. Dental Clinic. A long time member of the Norwalk Lions Club, Shore and Country Club, South Norwalk Boat Club and many service organizations. A master woodworker, Alex enjoyed boating, music and especially family.
He is survived by his children, Robert A. Rissolo and his wife Sarah, Dr. Alan R. Rissolo and his wife Jan, and Christel Ann Rissolo; six cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Jordan, Amy, Layne, Kate and Collin; a sister Dolores Abresky and her husband William; and a brother Robert A. Rissolo and his wife Marianne, as well as numerous other relatives.
His family will receive friends on Thurs. Dec. 5, from 4-7 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Philip's Church, 1 Father Conlon Place, Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Norwalk Lions Club, 304 Main Ave., ste. 101, Norwalk, CT 06851. For directions or to leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 27, 2019