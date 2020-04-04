|
Alfred F. Buchetto
Alfred F. Buchetto, 88, of Norwalk and a former resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born in Stamford on October 20, 1931 to the late John and Raffaele Buchetto.
Alfred F. Buchetto was a humble, honest man with a humorous funny bone. Playing a character in a church play called A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The Forum, his big part was the line "Second Time Around". He was so proud! He was a gentleman that would help you before he helped himself. Everyone who met Alfred later would say, "What a wonderful man". He was a watch maker and precious stone setter, but he was the polished gem.
He was from Stamford's Westside and he never forgot his lifelong buddies Mo and Andy, speaking of their times together frequently. He was the youngest in his family, a family that served in Patton's army and the 82nd Airborne receiving numerous metals and a Purple Heart. His brothers told stories of combat and Al told stories of Europe and proudly would say with one brow up he witnessed Queen Elizabeth's Coronation while serving in the United States Army or as he would say "as I travel the world!"
He had love for his wife Roseann, son Alfred, daughter-in-law Elizabeth and daughter Melanie. He adored his two grandchildren Christopher and Isabella, whom he would speak about all the time. He loved all those in his extended family. A family so large that it took hours for him to call wishing them a Happy New Year through Merry Christmas. He was a man with immense faith and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and dedicated to Stamford's Sacred Heart Church and the CYO. He later was a member of Saint Matthew's in Norwalk.
Al had plenty of stories to tell but as time went on, they started to fade. He enjoyed just being with his family. Al's Earthly chapter has ended by Covid-19. We had no time to say goodbye. He will always remain in our hearts and his name will bring a smile to our face. To some he was Al, hey man, or hey buddy. Always answering to the question, Al what side is the best side? Westside.
Alfred was predeceased by his loving wife Roseann, his parents, John and Rafaela, brothers, Peter, John, Jerry, Rocky, Bill and Louie, sisters Lucy, Mary, Jill and Lena. He is survived by his son, daughter, daughter-in-law and his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers at this time, please consider a donation to a . A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Buchetto family with the arrangements.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 5, 2020