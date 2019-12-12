|
COL Alfred A. Coppola, Jr.
COL (Ret.) Alfred A. Coppola, Jr., passed away at home on Monday, December 9th, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Fred leaves behind by his wife of 37 years, Laura M. (Errico) Coppola, also of Norwalk. They were high school sweethearts and married in 1982.
He is survived by his sons Vincent Coppola (Cristina), Dominic Coppola, and his grandchildren Alexander, Grayson, Elias and Annalise. He is additionally survived by sisters Ruth (Ira) Miner, Cynthia (Robert) O'Brien and Audrey Coppola, sister-in-law Kathleen (William) Granata, many family members and a multitude of friends.
Fred was born on Dec. 6, 1958 in Galveston, TX, to the late Alfred A. and Christine (Ringer) Coppola, Sr. He first moved to Stamford, CT and then to Norwalk, where he played youth football, and Babe Ruth baseball. He attended St. Luke's, in New Canaan, where he played football and baseball, graduating in 1977. He then entered the USMA at West Point, NY. While there, he was a standout on the Lightweight Football Team. As their captain in 1980, they became the EILFL champions, with an undefeated season.
Fred graduated in 1981 and received his commission into the U.S. Army, in the Field Artillery. He was assigned to multiple locations in the U.S. and Europe during his 26 year career, and received many awards and decorations. After his military retirement in 2007, Fred joined the Dept. of the Army as a civilian and retired in 2019.
Fred loved to fish, hunt, and play golf. He was passionate about coaching youth football, baseball and lacrosse, teaching life lessons in addition to skills. His family always came first and the highlight of his life was the birth of his grandchildren.
Fred dedicated 42 years to the service of this country and the soldiers who defend it. He was a mentor, a leader, a loyal friend, a competitor, a voice of reason and a generous man.
Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue in Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk. Burial will be at West Point at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the or the Jimmy Fund
Published in The Hour on Dec. 13, 2019