Alfred J. Denicola passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. Al was born on January 16, 1935 to John and Clara (Muoio) Denicola. The youngest of three children, he was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor (Denicola) Giacomini, his brother, John Denicola, and his niece Deborah Piacente. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lorraine; his adoring daughter, Michele Mannella and her husband Chris; his son Michael Denicola; and his three cherished grandchildren: Madeline, Mickey, and Maggie Mannella. He was loved by his sister-in-law Josephine Denicola and brother-in-law Elvinio Giacomini, his four nieces, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

Al was born and raised in Norwalk, CT and was a lifelong resident. He served during the Korean War; after being honorably discharged in 1962, he was a Norwalk firefighter until his retirement in 1987. He then worked at New Canaan High School and Norwalk Parks and Recreation until he truly retired to spend precious time with his family and friends.

Al was an avid Yankee fan and was always proud to say that he pat the back of Joe DiMaggio. He enjoyed bowling, trips to New York City, traveling the world, playing his lucky numbers, and his second home, North Truro, Cape Cod. Anyone who knew Al knows he would never turn down a good meal (especially made by his son-in-law Chris), men's night at "The Club", or a glass of Absolut vodka on the rocks. He will be greatly missed by his family and many lifelong friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elderhouse, Visiting Nurse & Hospice, Maplewood at Newtown, Norwalk Hospital ICU & 8th Floor, and Wilton Meadows for the professional and compassionate care provided for Al during this past year.

Friends may greet the family on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Entombment will follow in St. John's Mausoleum, Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's memory to Elderhouse, Inc, 7 Lewis Street, Norwalk, Connecticut 06851, or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.