Alfred Nairn Paul

Dec 3, 1928 - May 21, 2020

Alfred Nairn Paul, of Phoenix, Arizona, died on May 21 of complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was 91.

Mr. Paul was born December 3, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Joseph Nairn Paul and Edna (Frank) Paul. He grew up in Fort Wayne and in Norwalk, Connecticut, where he graduated from Norwalk High School in 1946. Returning to his native Indiana to attend Purdue University, Mr. Paul earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1951. Having played the clarinet and alto saxophone throughout his student years, Mr. Paul was a member of the Purdue University "Boilermakers" Marching Band until becoming a part-time professional musician, leading the Al Paul Combo dance band during the remainder of his college years.

In 1955, Mr. Paul married Martha Jane Alcott of Fairfield, Connecticut. The couple resided in Norwalk, Connecticut, and in Patuxent River, Maryland, where Mr. Paul served in the United States Navy as an Engineering Duty Officer at Patuxent River Naval Station's Naval Air Test Center until his discharge as a Lieutenant in 1959. The Pauls returned to Connecticut, where they lived in Norwalk and Wilton, raising two daughters, and retiring to New Milford. The Pauls became seasonal residents of Phoenix, Arizona in 2002, eventually relocating there in 2014.

Mr. Paul enjoyed a 45-year career as an engineer in the fields of analog temperature control and airline safety. As President of the Ludlow Engineering Company in Norwalk, he realized his dream of starting, owning and managing a small business. Mr. Paul retired as a Project Engineer for the Safe Flight Instruments Corporation in 1996.

An avid hobbyist throughout his life, Mr. Paul was a skilled photographer and woodworker. He was an early adopter of personal computing who continued computer programming well into his retirement years. Following his devotion as a husband, father, grandfather and friend, Mr. Paul's strongest passion was sailing. Having first learned to sail small craft on Indiana's Skinner Lake, Mr. Paul helmed many boats throughout his life and adored the waters of Chesapeake Bay, New Hampshire's Pine River Pond, Connecticut's Candlewood Lake and especially Long Island Sound. He was a member of the Shore and Country Club, the Norwalk Power Squadron (where he taught navigation) and Candlewood Yacht Club. Mr. Paul was a member of the First Congregational Church of Norwalk, the Wilton Congregational Church (serving on numerous committees including the Board of Deacons and Trustees) and the New Milford Congregational Church. He was a lifelong blood donor who had donated seven gallons by 2007.

Mr. Paul's family remembers him as an extraordinarily kind, patient and steadfast father, grandfather and friend who leaves an indelible mark of love and care on all who knew him.

Mr. Paul was preceded in death by an infant son, Douglas Alcott Paul, and by his wife of 64 years, Martha (Alcott) Paul. He is survived by his daughter Alison (Paul) Geislinger and son-in-law Stephen Geislinger of Phoenix; daughter Amy Paul and son-in-law Gerald Baskin of Sharon, MA. He is survived also by four grandchildren: grandson Dana Geislinger and granddaughter-in-law Lauren Geislinger of Chandler, AZ; grandson Galen Geislinger of Tempe, AZ; granddaughter Rachel Baskin and grandson Charles Baskin of Sharon, MA.

Memorial services will take place at a later date at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, AZ; and at the Milford Congregational Church, New Milford, CT. Interment will be at Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo and at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton, CT. Contributions may be made in Mr. Paul's name to the Muhammed Ali Parkinson Center, Barrow Neurological Institute, Phoenix, AZ.



