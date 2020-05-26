Alfreda Elizabeth Moseley
Alfreda Elizabeth Mosley, age 92, transitioned this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hour on May 26, 2020.