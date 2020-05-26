Alfreda Moseley
Alfreda Elizabeth Moseley
Alfreda Elizabeth Mosley, age 92, transitioned this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com

Published in The Hour on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
10:00 AM
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
JUN
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Services - Norwalk
84 South Main Street
Norwalk, CT 06854
(203) 857-4155
