Alice Bennett

Alice T. Bennett
Alice T. Bennett, aged 88, a longtime resident of Norwalk, died at home early Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 due to complications from Parkinsons Disease. Wife of the late Willard E. Bennett, Alice was born in Jackson Heights, NY on June 19, 1932, to Hjalmar and Sigrid Ternlund, immigrants from Sweden and strong believers in education. Alice graduated from Hunter College High School in 1950 and was a graduate from St. Lukes Nursing School in 1953. She went on to earn her BA in Nursing from the University of Bridgeport in 1956, an MA in Nursing in 1967 and an MA in Nursing from New York University in 1975. "Mrs. Bennett," as her students always called her, was a tough but beloved Nursing Instructor at the Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Bridgeport for 30 plus years and finished her career as a visiting nurse. Alice will always be remembered for her dedication to teaching and her individual interest in each student and patient. Alice was a longtime active member of the American Association of University Women and the Westport Women's Club. Alice and her husband "Bill," whom she was married to for 50 years, were also longtime members of Black Rock Congregational Church in Fairfield. Surviving, are her daughters Nancy Bennett Mourtides and Amy J. Bennett, as well as two grandsons, Naki and Michael Mourtides.
There will be no calling hours due to COVID-19. A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Lemke, will take place on Monday, at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial donations may be directed to the Westport Women's Club, Att. Scholarship Fund, 44 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT 06880. To post an online condolence for her family, please go to www.Magnerfuneralhome.com