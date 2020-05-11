Alice Jane (Carter) Clarke

Alice Jane (Carter) Clarke, 81, wife of Phelps A. Clarke Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6 surrounded by family.

Alice was born November 9, 1938 in Channel Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland, Canada, the eldest daughter of Philip A. Carter and Gertrude (Buffett) Carter. Alice graduated from Channel High School in 1955 and then became a Registered Nurse. Alice relocated to Connecticut and worked as a nurse at Norwalk Hospital 1963 - 1983 and retired in 1990.

Alice was predeceased by her husband Phelps A. Clarke Jr., her sister Ruby Osmond, and survived by her siblings Joan Rogers, William Carter, Beverly Lomond, Wanda Snow, Dean Carter and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Survived by her children Michael Carter, Karen C. Troller and her husband Marcus, Robert P. Clarke and his wife Lynda, David G. Clarke and his wife Subha and Mary-Beth C. Mason, ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



