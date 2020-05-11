Alice Clarke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Jane (Carter) Clarke
Alice Jane (Carter) Clarke, 81, wife of Phelps A. Clarke Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6 surrounded by family.
Alice was born November 9, 1938 in Channel Port Aux Basques, Newfoundland, Canada, the eldest daughter of Philip A. Carter and Gertrude (Buffett) Carter. Alice graduated from Channel High School in 1955 and then became a Registered Nurse. Alice relocated to Connecticut and worked as a nurse at Norwalk Hospital 1963 - 1983 and retired in 1990.
Alice was predeceased by her husband Phelps A. Clarke Jr., her sister Ruby Osmond, and survived by her siblings Joan Rogers, William Carter, Beverly Lomond, Wanda Snow, Dean Carter and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Survived by her children Michael Carter, Karen C. Troller and her husband Marcus, Robert P. Clarke and his wife Lynda, David G. Clarke and his wife Subha and Mary-Beth C. Mason, ten grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved