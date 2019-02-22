Alice Marie Kuhn

Alice M. Kuhn of Norwalk died peacefully on February 18 at Autumn Lake.

She was born in White Plains, New York on September 11, 1931 to Frank and Evelyn (Bache) Colao. Alice graduated from White Plains High School in 1948, where she played clarinet in the marching band. After graduating, she worked at Macy's in New York City where she met her husband.

She was the wife of the late William Kuhn and is survived by her children, Bill and his wife Pat, Pat and her husband Jim, and Tim and his wife Marla. Her extended family included her best friend Noreen who became part of the family and was like a sister to Alice.

Alice was a manager at Caldor's for over 30 years. When she retired, she became an accomplished knitter and an avid crossword puzzler and jigsaw puzzler. She was at her happiest when spending time with family and friends.

Her family wants to thank the staff at Maplewood in Norwalk where she lived for the past six years. She loved her life there and made a lot of new friends. She took great pride at winning at Jeopardy and Scrabble.

A memorial mass will be held in the spring. Details will be announced at a future date. Visit her online memorial page at www.magnerfuneralhome.com

At Alice's request, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Philip Church in Norwalk where she attended Sunday mass for the past six years.