Aline Olsen Seymour
Erickson
Aline O. Erickson, of Newport, Vermont, 91, died on Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019, at Derby Green Nursing Home in Derby, Vermont, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimers.
Mrs. Erickson was born in Norwalk, Connecticut, on Sept. 17, 1928, to Albert and Beatrice Olsen. She attended Norwalk schools and was a hairdresser in Norwalk for over 30 years. She moved to Vermont in 1978.
Mrs. Erickson is survived by her children: son and daughter, Roger and Kathy Seymour, of Vermont; stepchildren: Sandra, Richard, and Alice Erickson; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Gail Santo; and many nieces, a nephew, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Beatrice Olsen; her husband, Carlton Erickson; and two sisters, Carol Bedient, and Elsie Timpson.
A celebration of Aline's life will take place St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Newport, on Sat., Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. Burial of ashes in the spring at Westlook Cemetery in Westmore.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 25, 2019