Alyse Stearns

October 7, 1919 - February 9, 2019Alyse Sakowsky Stearns, 99, of Norwalk passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

Alyse was born in Westport, CT in 1919, to Louis Sakowsky and Annie Skurat both born in Poland. Her father a groundskeeper and gardener for several estates in the area, Alyse grew up with her siblings roaming, and roller skating, around the large porches and back halls of stately homes, when the coast was clear of course. She was always tough and resilient, as a youth in the 1920s she was run over by a speeding car, she escaped with only a broken leg, and recovered fully.

She is survived by her niece Catherine Dolan Gleeson also born in Westport, now residing in Belfast, Me, and Catherine's sons and their families.

Alyse was known for her spunk, tenacity, and love of life. She was an avid golfer, playing well into her 90s. A cross country skier most of her life, Alyse was known to give a lesson or two to her grand nephews. An animal lover, her favorite, a Siamese cat named Coco. A lifelong student of the arts, Alyse's home studio filled with art supplies and paintings. Her passion for art led Alyse to take classes later in life, obtaining an art degree at the age of 80 from Norwalk Community College. She would admit, she mostly took classes for fun and to be out and about meeting people and painting.

Her love of life included travel, travel to visit family and travel to experience the world. Italy, Spain, Morocco, a helicopter tour in Alaska, close relatives in Szczecinek Poland and frequent trips to family along the coast of Maine. She always arrived ready for action and usually donning her Yankees baseball cap and favorite Coach Sneakers.

Alyse lived and worked in the Westport and Norwalk area for nearly 100 years. She graduated from Staples High School, and was most recently employed at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Beiersdorf Inc., and most of her career at Famous Artists in Westport.

She was predeceased by her parents, and siblings Helen Toth, Mary Sakowsky, Annie Dolan and Bernard Sakowsky, and her niece Mary Alice Boynton. There will be a graveside service for Alyse in the spring at Assumption Cemetery, Greens Farms Road in Westport.

We will miss Aunt Alyse and remember her fondly as the tough little gal who never stopped enjoying life. The Harding Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Published in The Hour on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary