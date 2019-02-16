Amy Sander

Amy Baker Sander, age 49, of Weston, beloved wife of William Sander, entered into eternal life on February 9, 2019. In addition to her loving, husband, Bill, Amy's memory will be lovingly remembered by her cherished children, Peyton, Duncan, and Will; her adored parents, Tom and Dianne Slusher Baker, of Phoenixville, PA; her in-laws, Louis and Barbara Sander, of Pittsburgh, PA; a sister-in-law, Tracey Donovan, and her husband, Jim, of Greensburg, PA; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Sander; nieces and nephews, Tupelo, Ella, and Oliver Donovan; and several beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins in Virginia. She was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Bobby Sander. Amy was Bill's best friend, the fiercest advocate that her children could've ever hoped to have, and was the woman who inspired Bill to be the best husband and father that he could be. She established the foundation of her family's daily lives and was the visionary for their future. Bill and the children are fortunate to have had Amy as their wife, mother, and friend. Amy was a vibrant, conscientious, and charitable individual and will always be remembered that way. Her spirit will remain a guiding influence on her family and friends for the rest of their lives. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 285 Lyons Plains Road, Weston, CT 06883.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of the following groups: Organization for Autism Research, www.researchautism.org, the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, www.emmanuelwestonct.org/donate or the Weston Dog Park, www.westondogpark.org. Amy's family would like to thank the Weston Schools, teachers, guidance counselors, and all staff, the first responders from the Weston Police and Emergency Medical Services, and the Weston neighbors and many friends, especially the Lewis and Morse families, know that you all have Bill's deepest gratitude.