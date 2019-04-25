Andrew W. Knight

Andrew W. Knight, 61, of New Canaan, CT passed away suddenly at his residence on April 23, 2019. Andrew was born on May 9, 1957 in Queens, New York to Irving David Knight and Barbara Ann Knight.

Andrew started his career with IBM in the mailroom at age 17 and later became a driver for the Corporate Executives before moving into management with the Corporate Security organization. He was continually promoted throughout his career and spent six months in Australia on a special project as part of IBM's Real Estate Strategy Organization, where he spent the majority of his career. He was a valued and cherished employee during his tenure at IBM and retired in February of this year after 44 years.

Andy was an avid reader, loved boating and fishing and enjoyed watching sports, especially golf. He was also a fount of knowledge when it came to interesting bits of trivia. A devoted animal lover, he had his faithful and spoiled dog Timmy by his side at all times.

He is survived by his mother Barbara Knight, his siblings Betsy and Peter Knight, and his wife Kathi O'Hara as well as his nieces and nephew, and of course Timmy.

The Knight family will receive friends at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main St., New Canaan, CT on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Friends are welcome to join the family at the interment Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the Pound Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andy's memory can be made to .

