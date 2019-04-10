Andrew Rabinowitz

Andrew David Rabinowitz, a Westport resident for 46 years, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was 79 years old. He was born in New York City, son of the late Toba (Bloom) and Irving Rabinowitz and grew up in the Bronx. He graduated from the NYU School of Engineering, where he earned both Masters and Doctorate degrees and also taught undergraduates, all in the field of electrical engineering. Andy was employed at Norden Systems in Norwalk for more than 35 years. Despite contracting polio at the age of 10 years, which left him physically handicapped for the remainder of his life, he lived a full and rewarding life, including many vacations with his family, attending the opera and ballet in New York, listening to classical music, cooking, building and fixing things in his workroom, and playing with his model trains. He even owned a '61 Corvette which he proudly maintained on his own, despite his physical challenges. He was proud that he visited 48 states and numerous countries.

He was a founding member of the Conservative Synagogue of Westport, where he served on the building committee, and the State Rehabilitation Council. He was an active member in the IEEE community, including a key role in the High School/High Tech program which provided career assistance to students with disabilities.

He will be remembered for his generosity, puns, intelligence, perseverance, and advocacy for handicap accessibility. He has touched and impacted many people who are the better for it because of his advice, leadership and thoughtfulness in helping others.

He is survived by his wife Audrey, daughters Marci Chappel and her husband Lew of New Hartford, Shari Abelson and her husband Ken Witmyer of Southbury, son Ethan Rabinowitz and his wife Kristin of Sudbury, MA, and his 5 grandchildren, Jonathan and Sara Chappel, Matthew and Benjamin Witmyer, and Cole Rabinowitz, his sister-in-law Barbara Miller, nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 10, 2019, 10:30am at The Conservative Synagogue in Westport, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Connecticut Youth Leadership Project, which is a youth leadership program that empowers youth with disabilities to realize their leadership potential.