Andrew Charles Tienken
Andrew Charles Tienken, of Shelton, CT, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was 49.
Andrew grew up in Wilton, where he attended Wilton High School graduating in 1989. He was a member of the varsity ice hockey, golf and soccer teams. He graduated from Sacred Heart University in 1998 and was the owner of Scofield's Furniture in New Canaan, where he had worked since age 16, from 1997 until 2007.
Andrew is survived by his twin children, Lindsay Anne Tienken and Andrew Charles Tienken Jr., of Flower Mound, TX, who he was always so tremendously proud of, his parents, Anne and Charles Tienken, of Wilton, brother David Tienken, sister Julie T. Comiskey and her husband Devin, of Wilton, and niece and nephews, who he cared deeply about and was a big fan of, Michael Tienken, Christopher Tienken, Sara Comiskey and Joshua Comiskey, all of Wilton.
Andrew was a loving brother, son, father, uncle and friend with a huge heart. He will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers or other considerations, a memorial fund for Andrew's children has been set up at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/andrew-tienken-memorial-fund
A memorial service for Andrew's family and friends will be held at a later date, when large gatherings are permitted again.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 3, 2020