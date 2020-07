Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Angela's life story with friends and family

Share Angela's life story with friends and family

Angela Tobias Saenz

November 19, 1933 - April 10, 2020. Angela Tobias Saenz, an international prima ballerina, Broadway performer, and dance teacher, who for decades directed dance programs in Norwalk and Westport, passed away in Hartford on April 10th after a brief illness.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Jacob's Pillow in Becket, Massachusetts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store