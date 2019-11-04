|
|
Angela Trucks
October 21, 1950 - November 3, 2019Angela Trucks, beloved wife and mother, civic leader, teacher, master gardener, and beautification "vigilante", died on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was 69.
Angela is survived by her devoted husband William E. Trucks, her beautiful and loving daughters Leigh Lutenski and Emma Trucks, their spouses Mark Lutenski and Jordan Padnuk, and her grandchildren Leonardo and Benjamin Lutenski, and Josephine Padnuk. Angela will be dearly missed by her sister Frances Van Siclen, brother-in-law Garrett Van Siclen, nephew Peter Van Siclen, and by many cousins and friends.
Angela lived her days to the fullest, always engaging and encouraging people to join in her zest for what life has to offer. While living in Westport, CT Angela served as co-chair of the Westport Beautification Committee. During her tenure, Angela spearheaded the rejuvenation of the Westport gateway gardens and the Re-Greening project of Westport's Post Road, resulting in the planting of over 80 new trees. Her artistic talent and love for the natural world was expressed through gardening. Angela became a Certified Master Gardener and cultivated an extensive home landscape. She used her skills professionally as one of the original designers at Terrain, Westport.
Angela was born on October 21, 1950 in Brooklyn. She is a graduate of Frank H. Carey High School and SUNY New Paltz. She grew up on Long Island where her careers included teaching, co-owner/founder of TR's Restaurant, and an elected Village Trustee of East Williston, NY. She was one of the first female regional sales manager of Del Monte Foods, a fortune 500 company.
A devoted mother and friend, Angela was a staple in every community she touched. From dinners at the beach, to hosting holiday events in her home, to staging an annual Halloween spooky walk, she filled life with beautiful experiences for those around her. Angela's commitment to her family and daughters will stay with them forever.
Angela's family will receive friends and family at Harding Funeral Home at 210 Post Road East in Westport, CT on Wednesday, November 6th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Assumption Church at 98 Riverside Avenue in Westport, CT on Thursday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwalk Hospital in recognition of the caring and dedicated nursing staff.
Published in The Hour on Nov. 5, 2019