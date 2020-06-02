Angelina G. DiScala
Angelina G. DiScala, 90, of Norwalk, CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Concetta Girardo.
Angie attended Norwalk schools and graduated from Norwalk High School, Class of 1948. After high school, she worked for C. R. Gibson; then at Union Trust in the IRA Department; and lastly as a receptionist at A. V. Tuchy Builders, Inc.
Angie Loved to bowl for the Catholic Women's League and enjoyed volunteer work at Norwalk Hospital and as a member of The Evening Women's Club. She also loved traveling with her many friends, but mainly loved being with her family. She will be sadly missed by all.
Angie is survived by her two sons, David W. DiScala and wife Kathy, and Michael P. DiScala and wife Susan, and one daughter, Lisa Anne DiScala and her life partner Thomas Albert; her grandchildren Stephanie Fitzgerald (John), Melissa Little (Brad), Amy Nill (David), Laura DiScala and Matthew DiScala (Amy) and her three great-grandchildren, Brian Fitzgerald, Jackson Little and Ava DiScala. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Girardo and her sisters-in-law Joanne Girardo and Elvera Paqua, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Angie is predeceased by three brothers, Nick, Fred and Sam Girardo.
The family would also like to express their gratitude to all the wonderful caregivers at Notre Dame Convalescent Home for taking special care of Angie.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Notre Dame Convalescent Home, 76 West Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 2, 2020.