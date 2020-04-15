|
|
Angelina (Angie) Moccia
Angelina (Angie) Moccia passed away peacefully on the morning of April 8, 2020 at Stamford Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. Angie was a longtime resident of Stamford, CT, born to the late Mary and Lawrence Serino on March 10, 1929. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and true friend to all who met and knew her. Angie was generous, thoughtful, kind-hearted with a zest for life, an infectious smile and sparkling personality and was truly loved by all those whose hearts she touched. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grand and great grand children who knew her as "Granny".
She was talented knitter who made many a blanket, coverlet or sweater for family, friends and volunteer events, she loved crossword puzzles and gardening, an avid card player and enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino, she was an amazing cook and baker. She loved to travel, as on her 80th birthday she wanted to go to Las Vegas vs. having a party and most recently had visited all her family members in Florida in July 2019.
Angie's most recent job was with The Property Group of Stamford as an administrative clerk from 2010-2018, when she finally decided to retire and move from our family home on Club Road to Brighton Gardens of Stamford in September 2018. Prior to this position she was employed at St. Joseph's hospital as a Medical Secretary; prior to that several family businesses, which included a Sandwich Shop, Laundromat and Hair Salon; and prior to that she was with Pitney Bowes as a Secretary.
Angie is survived by her daughters, Joyce Edwards Dufault and her husband Paul of Port St. Lucie, FL; Jackie Moccia of Norwalk, CT; her grandchildren: Eve Edwards Bieber of Reading, PA and Theresa Edwards Khazadian and her husband Garen of Newtown, CT; and her great-grandchildren; Angelina, Isabel, Donald, Kendal, Madeline and Lilyan, along with many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister Lucy Riggio, of Vero Beach, FL; brother Russell Serino and his wife Lois of Ridgefield, CT; sister-in-law Carol Moccia; and preceded in death by her brother Joseph Serino and brother-in-law Ed Moccia. Angie is now eternally at rest with her beloved husband of 50 years, George Moccia (who passed in July 1998).
In light of the recent gathering restrictions, a Catholic mass and reception to celebrate Angie's life will be scheduled at a later date after which she will be buried with George at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien, CT.
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, Stamford, CT is managing the arrangements on behalf of the family. If you care to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit the guestbook hosted by Leo P. Gallagher via their website. www.leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in The Hour on Apr. 16, 2020