Angelo Ciotti
1964 - 2020
Angelo "Sonny" Ciotti
Angelo "Sonny" Ciotti, age 55, sailed off to heaven on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1964 in Norwalk, CT and was a son to the late Angelo Ciotti, Sr. and Antoinette Penna and guided through life by his step father Vincent Penna.
Sonny served his Country in the U.S. Army. His love animals and outdoors was known by all that crossed his path. He especially loved riding quads in Vermont with his family. Sonny also loved his New Orleans Saints football team. His infectious laugh and astounding heart will be remembered by all. Sonny would be there for anyone in a heartbeat. He was a true testament to a working man. Sonny enjoyed working outdoors and helping anyone in need.
He is survived by his two beautiful daughters, Phoebe and Mary Jane Malachowski-Ciotti; his three loving sisters and their husbands, Cathy Ezzo-Nathan and David Nathan, Theresa and David Bright, Sr., Toni Murphy and her partner Patrick Johanna; a brother, Jason Penna; and his many nieces and nephews, Stephanie and Johnny Ezzo, Ashley and David Bright, Jr., Savannah and peter Murphy, Jaxson, Bella, Gavin and A.J. Penna, as well as his famous pet squirrel.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Hoyt-Cognetta / Raymond Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.



Published in The Hour on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
