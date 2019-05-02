Anita Maria Schwarz

Anita Maria Schwarz, 84, of Fort Meyers, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019. Born January 9, 1935 in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany to Maria and Albert Spenny. Anita was united in marriage to Berthold J. Schwarz on February 23, 1957 in her home town. A few months later, the newlyweds made their journey to America to start their lives together. They resided in Weston, CT where they raised their three children. Many years later they moved to Wilton where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She worked alongside her husband as the co-founder of The B&A Company. Anita and Bert retired in 1999 and passed the business onto their children. Anita was devoted to her husband and family and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially loved cooking her German spätzle for her family, which was always a big hit with her grandchildren. In addition, she enjoyed traveling, baking, reading and playing the organ. Anita and Bert happily spent the last 14 years living in Florida, enjoying the beautiful weather and their daily walks together. Anita was predeceased by her parents and her brothers Otto, Helmut, Albert, Ludwig, Anton and Eugene. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 62 years, Berthold; daughter Sylvia; sons Ronald and Richard; son-in-law Larry Stowe; daughter-in-law Nancy Schwarz; brother Menrod; sisters Klara and Gabriella as well as grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, Tyler, Allison, Emily and Drew; great-grandchild Ariya and several nieces and nephews. A private mass will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Weston, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed in Anita's name to the . Published in The Hour on May 2, 2019