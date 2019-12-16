|
|
Ann D'Amato Artell
Ann D'Amato Artell, age 97, passed away peacefully December 13, 2019, at the home of her son Robert and his wife Marybeth. Annie, a nickname that encapsulated her spirit, was born February 20, 1922 in New Milford, Connecticut to Anna and Sabato D'Amato. She was the wife of the late Edwin S. Artell, Sr.
Annie was a force of nature, living independently until the last days of her life. Former Norwalk Mayor Tom O'Connor once commented, "If you could harness her energy you could light the entire city." That energy was demonstrated by her numerous list of accomplishments: 24 years as Registrar of Voters, co-owner Quality Homes Real Estate Agency, member of several real estate boards, Norwalk Election Coordinator for Congressman, Stewart McKinney, Governor Thomas Meskill, and several presidents, delegate to the 1980 National Republican Convention nominating Ronald Reagan for President, first president of the Norwalk High School Alumni Association, chairperson and board member N.E.O.N., president of the Norwalk Business and Professional Women's Association, and so much more. All this achieved by this Class of 1939 Norwalk High School graduate.
Of course all that energy meant she loved to have fun. In social situations, Annie was the life of the party.
She loved to dance especially to big band jazz but readily adapted to rock and roll. She enjoyed summers with her family on Long Beach Island at the Jersey shore, often joined by a gang of her close friends.
Annie was an adventurous and constant traveler. Her itineraries included much of North America, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. There is a photo of her in Egypt riding a camel.
A devout Catholic, she worked tirelessly in a number of roles for her church. Representing the Bridgeport Diocese, she volunteered as VIP guide for the Vatican Pavilion at the 1964 World's Fair. She co-chaired a major fundraiser that resulted in the creation of a retired priests home in Stamford. When her sons attended Fairfield Prep, she become a leader in the Bellarmine Guild, a group that brought together Fairfield Prep faculty, parents, care-givers and students.
All knew her as a happy positive force, generous and fair minded. She was impressed by a person's character and not their social status. She believed all should be treated fairly and this was the guiding force of her life. The Honor America Committee accurately described Ann as a unique person who made unceasing contributions to numerous religious, political, educational and civic activities epitomizing the best of what is within us all. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. For a more detailed story of her life visit the website, Ann_D'Amato_Artell.com, lovingly created by her grandson James.
Annie has now joined her three siblings, Mary (D'Amato) Somers Marino, Victor D'Amato, and John D'Amato. She is survived by her sons Edwin S. Artell, Jr. and his wife Bonnie and Robert Artell and his wife Marybeth Sullivan, six loving grandchildren, Christine and her husband Joe, Lauren and her husband Chris, Whitney, Ryan, James and Annie (her namesake), 5 great-grandchildren, Christopher, Isabelle, Kirstin, Samuel, and Dante, nephews and nieces, Dennis and his wife Sally, Christine Lowery (wife of recently deceased Patrick Lowery), Linda, and John/Skip (her "third" son), grandnephews Daren, Michael, Tom and David, grandnieces Jaime, Joyce, Amy, Beth, and Caitlin, her brother John's spouse, Geraldine D'Amato, and her nephew Al Somers wife Betty, and nephew David Somers wife Judy.
Ann's family invite friends to celebrate her life on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Matthew Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Annie would be pleased if you would make a donation to any of the following: St. Matthew Recreational Center, , or Homes for the Brave in Bridgeport, CT. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences.
Published in The Hour on Dec. 17, 2019